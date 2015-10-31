Boats 'could return to fire-hit Eastbourne Pier'

Image copyright EPA Image caption About one third of Eastbourne Pier was destroyed by fire in July 2014

Large boats could dock at the end of a restored Eastbourne Pier under ideas set out by the businessman who has bought the fire-damaged structure.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar held an open day to seek opinions on the pier's future and talked about the return of paddle steamer trips.

The town's MP Caroline Ansell said it was a fabulous idea.

She welcomed the chance for people to have their say and said the pier had a special place in the life of the town.

The Victorian structure was devastated by a blaze that took hold in July 2014, completely destroying its main roof and leaving only a metal skeleton.

Ms Ansell said: "We did previously have a boat service that went out to Beachy Head and really took people out to experience life on the water.

"So if there was an aspiration for that, I'd be really excited to see that come through."

She said: "When we had the fire it went around the world, such was the interest and the fascination and the heartache of seeing this very beautiful building in flames.

"It has got a very special place in the life of the local town and the life of the local economy."

Image caption Sheikh Abid Gulzar held an open day to seek ideas from residents

Mr Gulzar, a local hotel chain owner, said 22 people were already working on plans to create a future for the pier.

"One of the ideas is we want to have boats to be able to come at the end," he said.

He said he was hoping to have a clear way forward for the pier within the next six months.