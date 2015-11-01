Fittleworth shooting: Attempted murder arrest after man, 61, wounded

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man received gunshot wounds in Sussex.

Police called to a property in Fairmead Close, Fittleworth, were told of a dispute between two men aged 61 and 70.

Paramedics treated the 61-year-old for a leg wound and he was taken to hospital, although the injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.

The 70-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both men are from the village near Pulborough.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, which happened at about 18:40 GMT on Saturday.

A spokesman said a cordon would remain at the scene until further notice.

The arrested man is in police custody.