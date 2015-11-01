Pedestrian dies in Horsham car crash

A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in West Sussex, police have said.

The 51-year-old man, who has not yet been named, died at the scene of the crash on the A264 in Horsham, at the junction with Old Holbrook.

Police said it followed a collision involving a Mercedes car being driven by a 42-year-old man from Billingshurst, who was uninjured.

The road remained closed on Sunday after the incident at about 01:00 GMT.

Anyone who saw what happened is urged to contact the force.