Man, 70, charged following shooting in Fittleworth

  • 2 November 2015
Fairmead Close Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was shot in the leg in Fairmead Close, Fittleworth

A 70-year-old man has been charged following a shooting in a village in West Sussex.

Brian Acott, from Fairmead Close, Fittleworth, was arrested after a man, 61, was shot in the leg on Saturday at 18:40 GMT.

The victim's injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Mr Acott was charged with wounding with intent, possessing a firearm when prohibited for life and possessing a prohibited weapon.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court later.

Det Insp Rob Walker said: "This shooting will no doubt have come as a shock to the local community, but I would like to reassure residents that incidents like this are extremely rare in the area."

