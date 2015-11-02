Man, 70, charged following shooting in Fittleworth
A 70-year-old man has been charged following a shooting in a village in West Sussex.
Brian Acott, from Fairmead Close, Fittleworth, was arrested after a man, 61, was shot in the leg on Saturday at 18:40 GMT.
The victim's injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Mr Acott was charged with wounding with intent, possessing a firearm when prohibited for life and possessing a prohibited weapon.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court later.
Det Insp Rob Walker said: "This shooting will no doubt have come as a shock to the local community, but I would like to reassure residents that incidents like this are extremely rare in the area."