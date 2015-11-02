Fresh appeal after man killed by car near Horsham

Police have renewed their appeal for information after a man died when he was hit by a car on a dual carriageway.

The 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision near Horsham at 01:00 GMT on Sunday.

The crash happened on the A264 and involved a white Mercedes Benz. The driver of the car, a 42-year-old man from Billingshurst, was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash. Sussex Police have appealed for witnesses.