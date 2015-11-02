Man admits Brighton Christmas Day flat murder

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Oliver Parsons admitted murdering Joe Lewis at Warwick Mount on Christmas Day

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering another man who was stabbed to death at a flat in Brighton on Christmas Day.

Oliver Parsons, 31, admitted murdering Joe Lewis, 24, from Rustington, West Sussex, who died at the scene in Montague Street at about 01:00 GMT.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Lewis died from a stab wound to the heart at the flat in Warwick Mount.

Parsons, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody by Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty at the start of a trial which had been expected to last five or six days.