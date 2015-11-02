Brighton family stranded by fog hit out at Easyjet

Image copyright @bbcweather Image caption The Met Office has issued new yellow warnings of fog until noon on Tuesday

A family stranded in Spain due to fog in the UK have said they feel all but forgotten by an airline after being told to fly from another airport.

Marina Norris had been on a break with her partner and six year-old son when their Easyjet flight from Valencia to Gatwick was cancelled on Sunday night.

They were told they would have to get to Alicante for a flight to Southend, despite living in Brighton.

Easyjet said it was doing everything possible to minimise disruption.

The airline said it was suffering "major network disruption", with a large number of aircraft and crew out of place and numerous delays, diversions and cancellations.

Ms Norris said they had been given two options - either to fly from Alicante to Southend, in Essex, on Wednesday, or wait until Saturday when they could fly from Malaga to Gatwick.

She said they had been put up in a hotel and had accepted the flight on Wednesday "but we have to find our own way to Alicante and our own way back from Southend".

"We have absolutely no other support," she said.

"We're frustrated at how Easyjet handled the situation.

"It's not clear what costs they will cover. They said you need to make your own way there and claim afterwards."

In a statement, Easyjet said "the safety and wellbeing" of its passengers and crew was always its highest priority.

"All passengers travelling on cancelled flights have been given the option of transferring their flight free of charge or obtaining a refund.

"We will utilise space on our own flights before utilising the services of other carriers if necessary," the company said.

Poor visibility meant that about 10% of flights at Gatwick had to be cancelled, and the Met Office has issued new yellow warnings of fog until noon on Tuesday.