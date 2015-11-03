Gatwick Airport 'premium passport control' introduced

Image copyright PA Image caption The scheme will only be available to passengers who book 24 hours in advance

A "premium passport control" service has been launched at Gatwick Airport fast-tracking travellers who are willing to pay extra.

For the price of £12.50 per person per journey, arrivals who book 24 hours ahead will be sped through immigration.

The idea has been criticised saying it will deflect resources away from regular travellers.

However, Gatwick said the scheme will only be available to 50 people every hour.

'About choice'

Julia Berg, a Brighton based travel consultant, said: "The obvious question is, if you're taking away officers to look after this premium passport control service, is that going to impact on the rest of us who are trying to get through the massive long crowds?

"I think people might do it if it's a special trip... and I can see the appeal for business travellers when someone else is paying."

Simon Calder, a travel journalist, said the scheme was "in principle... a tremendous idea", because travellers all have their own "priorities, needs and time pressures".

However, he said: "While the principle is fine that depends on you running an alright basic service for people like me who are too stingy to pay."

Jeremy Taylor, from the Gatwick Diamond business association, said: "At the end of the day it's about choice. They can choose who they fly with and have a choice about if they want to pay a bit more and go through a lane or not.

"If it adds to the choice and improves the service overall then it's to be welcomed."