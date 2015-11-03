Joe Lewis murder: Oliver Parsons jailed over Christmas Day stabbing

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Oliver Parsons (left) stabbed Joe Lewis (right) on Christmas Day

A man who fatally stabbed his victim in the early hours of Christmas Day has been jailed for life.

Oliver Parsons, 31, admitted murdering Joe Lewis, from Rustington, West Sussex, at a flat in Brighton.

Mr Lewis died at the scene in Warwick Mount, Montague Street, at about 01:00 GMT. The 24-year-old had been stabbed in the heart, Lewes Crown Court heard.

The judge told Parsons, of no fixed address, he will serve at least 16 years in prison.

Oliver Parsons told police who arrested him he was a psychopath

The pair had spent Christmas Eve together and returned to the flat at about 15:00 on 24 December when they began drinking, Sussex Police said.

Det Ch Insp Mike Ashcroft said: "A minor argument over nothing in particular lead to these tragic events of a young man losing his life and another facing a sentence in prison.

"Parsons had drunk a large amount of alcohol and had taken a concoction of cannabis, methadone and a legal high called Euphoria in the hours leading up to the murder."