Pedestrian Daniel Lucas killed in Horsham car crash

Image copyright Google Image caption Daniel Lucas was killed in the crash on 1 November

A pedestrian who was killed when he was hit by a car in West Sussex has been named by police.

Daniel Lucas, 51, of Old Holbrook, was struck by a Mercedes on the A264 at the junction with Old Holbrook in Horsham on 1 November.

Sussex Police said he died at the scene of the crash. The 42-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

The force has asked for anyone who saw what happened to contact officers.