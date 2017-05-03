Man charged in Cambodia child abuse case

Image caption Footage showed a man, identified by police as Clive Cressy, being led to a police car in Cambodia

A British man has been charged in Cambodia with abusing young girls.

In a video statement, police named him as 68-year-old Clive Cressy, believed to be from Hove in East Sussex.

Speaking to the camera, an unnamed officer said he had been charged with having sexual intercourse with underage girls, buying child prostitutes and molesting a child aged under eight.

The Foreign Office said it was aware a man had been arrested in Phnom Penh.

The footage was filmed by a local TV station as police searched his home, where they reportedly found a suitcase containing condoms, toys and girls' dresses.

It also showed pictures of the suspect's passport, which appeared to confirm his name and age.

The policeman said the suspect was arrested in the capital city after a police operation lasting months.

He said he was reported after people in the neighbourhood saw him walking with young girls.

Mr Cressy is described in the video as a private doctor. Checks with the General Medical Council could not find a record of his being registered as a practitioner in the UK.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are in contact with the Cambodian authorities following the arrest of a British man in Phnom Penh."