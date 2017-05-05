Conservatives gain control in East Sussex local elections

Image caption Voters are electing 120 county councillors across East and West Sussex

The Tories have made gains in East Sussex, winning control of the council, while UKIP has lost all its seats.

The county council had been under no overall control for the past four years.

The Conservative Party now has 30 seats, up nine from 2013, while the Liberal Democrats gained one, bringing their total to 11.

However, UKIP's presence on the council was wiped out - the party lost six seats - mirroring the nationwide trend.

Labour lost three seats and now has four councillors.

Voters in West Sussex are still awaiting results.

Across England, Wales and Scotland, voters have had their say on a total of 4,851 council seats.

East Sussex County Council has seen a total of 50 councillors elected, while in West Sussex 70 members are being voted in.

Across England there are also eight mayoral elections, including elections in six new "combined local authorities".