Men charged after man attacked in Hastings dies

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Two men were found seriously injured and taken to hospital

Two men have been charged with killing a man in a street attack.

Brian Hill, 60, died a day after he and another man were found seriously injured in Havelock Road, Hastings, just before 01:00 GMT on 3 February.

Matthew Smith, 22, of Piltdown Close, Hastings, and Elliot Bourdon-Pierre, 24, of Udimore Road, Rye have both been charged with manslaughter and GBH.

They will appear at Hastings Magistrates' Court on 7 June. The other victim is still recovering.

Sussex Police has released an image of a man they want to speak to who may have information that could help the investigation.

Image caption Police are hoping to speak to the man highlighted in the image

Det Con Justin Pollard said: "We are hoping to speak to the man highlighted in the image.

"He was seen to walk down Havelock Road and then around the corner to Robertson Street.

"If this person is you, or if you remember speaking to anyone in a dark jacket in this area on that Friday morning, then please get in touch."