David Harris: Death-plot accused 'spent allowance on mistress'

Image caption Mr Harris planned to kill Hazel Allinson at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, the court heard

A man accused of trying to hire hitmen to murder his partner used the allowance she gave him to wine and dine his mistress, a court has heard.

David Harris, 68, denies three counts of soliciting to murder Hazel Allinson, a former TV scriptwriter for The Bill.

He told jurors at the Old Bailey he had become "besotted" with a younger woman in a brothel and spent £50,000 on her.

When the money ran out he was "inspired to write a thriller", to recoup his expenses, the court heard.

Autobiographical plot

The prosecution said he had offered an undercover policeman posing as a hitman £200,000 to arrange a fatal accident for Hazel Allinson.

Mr Harris allegedly wanted Ms Allinson's money and full ownership of the £800,000 home they shared in Amberley, West Sussex.

In his defence he said he wanted to meet hitmen as research for his book, inspired by spy-turned-author Frederick Forsyth.

The novel was meant to be based on his own life: a man of Mr Harris' age falls in love with a young woman and needs to get rid of his wife 'Holly'.

A hitman character was "essential to the plot", the court heard.

'Too nice for a brothel'

Mr Harris first met Ms Allinson in 1989 when they were both working on The Bill. She had saved him from alcohol addiction and he retired through "ill health" in 2006, he said.

Ms Allinson gave him £50,000 in two lump sums, plus a monthly allowance of between £300-£400.

He told jurors on Wednesday he still had an "active libido" and visited brothels to fulfil his sexual needs.

He met his mistress Ugne Cekaviciute in Worthing and said: "I had become besotted with her. I thought that she was too young and too nice to be in a brothel."

He took her to expensive restaurants and hotels and spent all the money Ms Allison gave him.

Jurors heard he wanted to be with Ms Cekaviciute but was "very stressed" about his finances.

The trial continues.