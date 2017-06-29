Brighton coach crash: Girl, 10, seriously injured
A 10-year-old girl has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a coach carrying children on a school trip.
She was one of two pedestrians injured in the collision in Marlborough Place, Brighton, close to the King and Queen pub, at about 09:00 BST.
The girl was taken to hospital by air ambulance, while a woman sustained minor injuries, Sussex Police said.
No-one on the coach was injured. A section of the road is closed for investigations, officers said.