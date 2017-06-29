Sussex

Worthing 'gunman' jailed for inciting fear near schools

Heene Primary School
Image caption Children, staff and parents were kept inside the schools while a search took place

A man has been jailed for trying to scare people with an imitation gun near two Worthing schools.

Richard Gray, 36, admitted intending to cause fear of violence with the fake firearm near Heene and St Mary's Primary Schools on 8 May.

He also admitted possessing a knife in Worthing's Victoria Park.

Gray, of Cortis Avenue, was sentenced at Crawley Magistrates' Court to eight weeks in prison for each offence, to run concurrently.

