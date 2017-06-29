Worthing 'gunman' jailed for inciting fear near schools
- 29 June 2017
- From the section Sussex
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been jailed for trying to scare people with an imitation gun near two Worthing schools.
Richard Gray, 36, admitted intending to cause fear of violence with the fake firearm near Heene and St Mary's Primary Schools on 8 May.
He also admitted possessing a knife in Worthing's Victoria Park.
Gray, of Cortis Avenue, was sentenced at Crawley Magistrates' Court to eight weeks in prison for each offence, to run concurrently.