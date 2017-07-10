Saltdean Lido: Vandals target pool weeks after reopening

Image copyright Saltdean Lido Image caption A toughened glass panel surrounding the swimming pool was broken

A Grade II*-listed lido has been vandalised just three weeks after it reopened to the public following a seven-year £3m restoration project.

Stones were thrown at toughened glass panels surrounding the outdoor swimming pool in Saltdean on Sunday night, causing one to shatter.

The intruders are also thought to have gone for a swim during the break-in.

Sussex Police said three teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of committing criminal damage.

A spokeswoman said about £1,225 worth of damage was caused.

In a statement, Saltdean Lido said the vandalism was "incredibly sad" for the volunteers and supporters who had worked hard to "bring the pool back from the brink so that generations of young people can experience what it is like to swim in a historic pool".