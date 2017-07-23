Shoreham air crash: Worthing footballers honoured by club

Image copyright PA/Seb Daly Image caption Matthew Grimstone (left) and Jacob Schilt were both killed when a fighter jet crashed on to the A27

A football club has named a stand and memorial garden after two players killed in the Shoreham air crash.

A Hawker Hunter jet crashed on the A27 in Sussex during the Shoreham Air Show on 22 August 2015 killing 11 men and injuring another 13 people.

Matthew Grimstone, 23, and Jacob Schilt, 23, both played for Worthing United Football Club.

The club unveiled the stand on Sunday and held a series of matches to help raise money for its memorial fund.

Image copyright Mike Standing Image caption Matthew Grimstone and Jacob Schilt both played for Worthing United Football Club

The stand and garden will also be a memorial to former player Matt Chaplain who died aged 38 from a cardiac arrest and Malcolm Gamlen, the club's secretary for 20 years. Both died in 2013.

Steve Taylor, chairman of Worthing United, said: "It's wonderful to see this memorial unveiled and in place to remember three of our own.

"It's taken hard work and dedication but we are delighted to express our memories in this way."

Image copyright Mike Standing Image caption The club held a series of matches to help raise money for its memorial fund

In 2016, Worthing broke the World Record for the longest continuous football match in memory of the men.

Half the money raised from the 108 hours of play went to the British Heart Foundation, the rest was donated towards the cost of the stand.

It is hoped the money raised from the memorial games on Sunday will help finish the stand and equip it with a speaker system.

On Tuesday, Worthing United FC will play Shoreham FC in a local derby. The teams have a close relationship and Mr Chaplain played for both sides over the years.

Image copyright BBC/Sussex Police/Facebook Image caption The air crash victims: (Top row, left to right) Matt Jones, Matthew Grimstone, Jacob Schilt, Maurice Abrahams, Richard Smith. (Bottom row, left to right) Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell, Mark Tussler, Daniele Polito, Dylan Archer, Graham Mallinson

Pilot Andy Hill had been taking part in the air show when his jet crashed on to the A27.

Mr Hill, 52, has been the subject of a manslaughter investigation by police.