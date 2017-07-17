Aircraft tyre burst closes Gatwick Airport runway

Image copyright PA Image caption Passengers are being warned to expect delays

Gatwick Airport closed its main runway twice after an aeroplane burst a tyre during take off.

The runway was shut between 13:15 and 13:45 BST while it was checked for debris from the Air Canada plane.

It was closed again at 14:12 to allow the plane to come back in to land, the airport said.

Gatwick said it was operating flights using its backup runway, but delays were to be expected and passengers should check with airlines.

An airport spokesperson said: "Flights are currently using Gatwick's backup runway after the airport's main runway was closed following an incident with an Air Canada Rouge flight to Toronto, which returned safely to Gatwick after experiencing a burst tyre on take off.

"We apologise as flights for the rest of the day will experience delay and there will be some cancellations.

"Passengers are advised to speak to their airline for the latest flight information."