Crowdfunding bid to save Brighton's seafront terraces

Image caption Madeira Terraces is closed to the public over fears parts could collapse

A crowdfunding campaign is being launched to kick-start the repair and regeneration of a section of crumbling Victorian seafront arches.

The entire Grade II listed cast iron structure that forms Brighton's Madeira Terraces is closed to the public over fears parts could collapse.

The council hopes to raise an initial £400,000 from public pledges to restore the first two of the 151 arches.

It is estimated the whole restoration project could cost about £24m.

Local businesses have pledged to support the campaign through a series of activities that include offering discounts and organising fundraising events.

Live: More news from Sussex

Brighton and Hove City Council said it was "calling on people power" to help save Madeira Terraces, while also seeking grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership.

Image caption The city council said it was "calling on people power" to help save Madeira Terraces

The crowdfunding campaign is part of a four-point plan to save the terraces after a government grant from the Coastal Communities Fund was refused in March.

Council leader Warren Morgan has already pledged £1m to the project from revenue the authority receives from the i360 attraction.

"We're not looking to raise funds for the whole of the restoration works but we do need support to raise an initial amount to get the ball rolling," he said.

"This campaign is about galvanising support to preserve something old while at the same time providing new business opportunities and an enhanced seafront space for residents and visitors to enjoy for generations to come."