Man charged with St Leonards murder of Salvis Auzins

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Salvis Auzins was stabbed to death in St Leonards

A man has been charged with the murder of a 37-year-old Latvian national.

Salvis Auzins, of Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards, in East Sussex, was found with stab injuries in an alleyway on Thursday.

Police said he had driven himself there from Clyde Road, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mohamed Ahmed, 21, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Hastings Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Emma Heater said officers had spoken to the parents of Mr Auzins in Latvia and they were "devastated at the loss of their son".