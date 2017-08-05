Brighton Pride: Crowds gather for celebrations

Image caption Crowds are lining the route of the parade from Hove Lawns to Preston Park

About 300,000 people are gathering in Brighton for the annual Pride event.

The Pet Shop Boys will headline the event at Preston Park following the parade through the city, which set off at 11:00 BST.

Other acts appearing at the ticketed event at the end of the route include Years & Years, Louisa Johnson and David Morales.

The event is marking 50 years since the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Crowds gather along the route to watch the parade of floats

Image copyright Bubblegumcowboy Image caption The parade is expected to take several hours to complete the route to Preston Park

Pride director Paul Kemp said: "This year's Pride is all set to be one of the best ever."

Image copyright Brighton and Hove City Council Image caption About 300,000 people are expected to join in the Pride celebrations

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Brighton Pride is one of the UK's largest pride events

Image caption The Brighton Gay Men's Chorus is a regular participant in the parade

The first Brighton and Hove gay Pride march was staged in 1973, but did not return to the city until 1991 amid political anger over Section 20's ban of the promotion of homosexuality.

Assistant Chief Constable Laurence Taylor, of Sussex Police, said: "Months of preparation have taken place in the lead up to Pride and, as in previous years, public safety is our main priority."

As in recent years road barriers have been erected on parts of the city.