Shoreham boat collision: One dead and two people missing

Image copyright RNLI Image caption Lifeboat crews and coastguard are carrying out searches along the West Sussex coast

One man has died and another two are believed missing after a boat sank in a crash with another vessel off the West Sussex Coast.

A fourth man was rescued after the crash at about 05:50 BST, about two miles off the coast of Shoreham, the RNLI said.

A search is currently being carried out between Worthing pier in the west and Brighton in the east.

The coastguard said the search began after a man was found in the water.

He was rescued by passing fishermen and taken to hospital, the RNLI said.

'Clinging to a buoy'

Four people were believed to have also been on board a small vessel, a coastguard spokeswoman said.

BBC South East reporter Simon Jones said it was believed the four men had been on a small boat fishing when the crash happened.

"The one man who was rescued was found clinging to a buoy," he said.

"It is thought he'd been in the water for several hours."

Andy Jenkins, controller with the UK Coastguard, said: "The information we have received says there are potentially three others who are in the water. We are carrying out an extensive search for them."