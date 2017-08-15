Robert Roche: Missing Hove dad and two children found 'safe and well'

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Robert Roche and his two young children went missing on Monday morning

A man who went missing with his two young children has been found with them safe and well in Brighton.

Sussex Police appealed for help in finding Robert Roche, 36, from Hove, after he failed to arrive at nursery with his three-year-old son and 18-month-old daughter on Monday morning.

Officers said they received a call from a member of the public earlier on Tuesday and found them in London Road.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of their disappearance.

A spokesman for the force said the three remained with officers on Tuesday for a welfare and health check.

Live: More on this story and other news from Sussex

They were spotted just after 10:00 BST by a police community support officer responding to a tip-off from the member of the public.

Sussex Police said on Monday they were not treating the disappearance as suspicious but were concerned because it had not happened before.