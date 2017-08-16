Battle crash: Woman in court over pedestrian death charge

Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption Naomi Oxley attended Hastings Magistrates Court earlier

A woman has appeared in court charged with killing a mother of three who died after a car ploughed into her in front of her family.

Debbie Masters, who was 37, died in hospital following the collision in Battle, East Sussex, on 19 March.

Naomi Oxley, 34, of Beach Head View, St Leonards appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court earlier accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

She was also charged with seriously injuring Mrs Master's husband Ian.

Debbie Masters was described as "a loving wife and mother"

The court heard Mrs Masters and her family were enjoying a Sunday walk when they were crushed against a cafe wall on the A2100 in Upper Lake, Battle.

Mrs Masters was pushing her seven-month-old son in a pram at the time and widower Mr Masters, 50, suffered severe head injuries.

Ms Oxley is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 7 September.