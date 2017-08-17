Sussex abuse teacher Christopher Jarvis gets more jail time

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Christopher Robin Jarvis abused pupils in the 1960s and 1970s

A retired teacher twice jailed for historic sex assaults on boys has been sentenced for three further offences.

Christopher Robin Jarvis, 74, admitted three charges of gross indecency against a boy in the 1960s at Lewes Crown Court.

The victim was a pupil at St Peters Preparatory School in Seaford, where he was a teacher. It closed in 1982.

Jarvis, who is already in custody, was jailed for eight months for each offence to run concurrently.

In December 2013, Jarvis, formerly of Dukes Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex, was jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to 14 offences of indecent assault and gross indecency against other boys between 1964 and 1976.

In December 2015, he was sentenced to four years, to be served concurrently to his initial sentence, for two further offences against two pupils at the same school.

He was also jailed for 21 months for four further counts against the same boys, also to be served concurrently to his initial sentence.

Jarvis is in prison serving his previous sentences and is a registered sex offender for life.