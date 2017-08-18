Man charged over cycle bottom-slapping sex attacks

Image copyright Google Image caption Attacks were reported from Hove to Kemptown and in the north of the city

Detectives investigating a spate of sex attacks on women by a cyclist in Brighton have charged a man.

Constantin Barbatu, 20, of Cromwell Road, Hove, is accused of 20 sex assaults in the city.

Sussex Police said they received 24 reports from women saying they had been grabbed or touched from behind or had sexual gestures made towards them by a man riding a bike.

Mr Barbatu is due to appear before Brighton magistrates on 14 September.

Police said attacks - including two where women had their bottoms smacked - were reported from New Church Road in Hove to Madeira Drive in Kemptown and up to Dyke Road Avenue, between last September and February this year.