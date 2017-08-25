Sussex

Man dies in Brighton police car crash

  • 25 August 2017
  • From the section Sussex

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a police car that was responding to an emergency call in Brighton.

The car struck the man on Devonshire Place in Kemptown at 00:50 BST. He died at the scene.

Sussex Police said the Independent Police Complaints Commission had been informed "as is usual procedure".

The road remains closed while investigations are carried out and officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

