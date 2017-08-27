Man dies in three-vehicle crash near Pevensey

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A259 in East Sussex between Pevensey and Bexhill

A man has died following a crash involving three cars on the A259 in East Sussex on Saturday night.

The crash happened on Marsh Road at Hooe, near Pevensey, at 19:00 BST, Sussex Police said.

The 26-year-old driver of a BMW was airlifted to hospital but later died of his injuries.

The driver of another car suffered minor injuries.