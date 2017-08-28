Birling Gap beach: 100 treated after chemical 'mist'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Kyle Crickmore fled the beach with his family after they started feeling unwell

More than 100 people have been treated in hospital after a suspected chemical leak along the East Sussex coast.

Birling Gap beach was evacuated on Sunday after people reported breathing difficulties, stinging eyes and vomiting when a "mist" appeared.

Eastbourne District General Hospital says it has treated 133 people.

Investigations are under way into the cause of the "chemical haze", which was currently unknown, Sussex Police said.

A spokesman said the first report came in just before 17:00 BST where "up to 50 people had been affected by irritation to eyes and throats".

Six people initially went to hospital with minor symptoms, but as of Sunday night 133 patients were being "decontaminated" at hospital, East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police said an "unknown haze" coming in from the sea was affecting the East Sussex coast

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The haze has caused a burning sensation in people's eyes and throats

Coastguard rescue teams from Birling Gap, Eastbourne, Bexhill and Newhaven raced to help clear the busy beaches as visitors feared they had been struck by a chlorine leak.

Kyle Crickmore, who was at the Birling Gap beach with his family, said it emptied in 10 minutes after people began to feel unwell.

He described how a "foggy haze rolled in out of nowhere" and there was a "strong smell of chlorine in the air".

"It was definitely out of the ordinary considering it was a nice clear sunny day 10 minutes beforehand," he said.

"It was stupidly busy and it was a boiling hot day.

"It emptied in about 10 minutes, which was quite staggering considering the amount of people who were there."

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The RNLI said people were vomiting and had sore eyes and throats

Members of the public alerted emergency services, which triggered call-outs to the UK Coastguard, Sussex Police, South Eastern Ambulance Service and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, who said they were treating it as a "chemical incident".

The RNLI said that "possibly some kind of gaseous fumes" had drifted over and a significant number of people on cliff tops had been struck down with symptoms including irritation, sore eyes and vomiting.

Dan Sankey wrote on Twitter: "Beautiful afternoon at Birling Gap cut short by some weird mist, burning everyone's eyes which led to the beach and cliff being evacuated."

The beachfront is a popular hot spot for tourists and locals on bank holidays.

People living along the coast have been advised to keep windows and doors shut since the incident.

UK Coastguard commander Steve Carson said: "This seems to have been caused by an unknown haze coming in from the sea, but the source has not yet been established."

Eastbourne councillor Kathy Ballard said: "We need to find out the cause, where did this come from, and to make sure that steps are taken so that it does not happen again.

"I have not heard of it happening before in this area."

The National Trust, which owns the land and has a cafe and visitor centre there, said it was aware of the incident and was working with the emergency services.

The hospital initially said it had treated 233 people, but later revised the number to 133.