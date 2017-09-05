Lewes MP Maria Caulfield got 'frightening' death threats

Image caption Lewes MP Maria Caulfield said the death of Labour MP Jo Cox changed her life

An MP has revealed how death threats left her afraid for her life after fellow MP Jo Cox was murdered.

Lewes Conservative MP Maria Caulfield said she used to dismiss "frequent" threats but when Ms Cox died she began to take them seriously.

Thomas Mair, 53, was jailed for life for killing the Labour MP a week before the EU referendum vote last June.

"You started to think that actually, maybe, there are people who are serious about this," Ms Caulfield said.

Half of the 14 MPs who responded to a BBC South East questionnaire said they had received a death threat while in office.

The EU referendum, the vote on Syria and the general election were flagged by several MPs as points when the level of abuse rose.

Five MPs said they received abusive messages on a weekly basis and two said they had considered quitting as a result.

Speaking of her experience, Ms Caulfield said: "I've had my tyres slashed, I've had death threats, my office graffitied.

"People who do this are very angry and they decide to take action but it does play on your mind... If they are prepared to do that then what else are they prepared to do?"

Family fears

She continued: "It can be very frightening, not just for myself and my family, but also my staff because they are often at the frontline of receiving the abuse."

After Jo Cox died, Ms Caulfield said security was stepped up and her life changed.

"Unfortunately now, I have got a video entry system in my office instead of having an open door.

"Also, parliamentary services and the police really stepped up.

"I no longer put anything personal on Twitter or Facebook. I can't put photos of family members up because they could then be targeted.

"It does change your life completely."

Analysis: Helen Catt

Political Editor, BBC South East Today

MPs are not alone when it comes to facing aggression and intimidation.

And, several politicians I've spoken to worry it would be seen as indulgent to talk about experiences that, they say, are shared by constituents, as well as others in the public eye.

The role of an MP though absolutely depends on being accessible to all who knock on their door; making safety concerns critical.

In an era when it's pretty well agreed a diverse House of Commons is a good thing, there are fears a rise in abuse could dissuade people from going into politics at all.