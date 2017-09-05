East Sussex pupils 'sent home despite correct skirt length'

Image copyright Kelly Moore Image caption Kelly Moore said her daughter Shannon had lost a day's education "for absolutely no reason"

Girls have lost a day's education because their skirts were deemed to be too short in the morning but were then judged as acceptable by the afternoon.

Shannon Moore, 15, was sent home from Seaford Head School, East Sussex, as her knee-length skirt was "too short".

Mother Kelly Moore said Shannon was among 30 pupils pulled up for allegedly breaching the uniform rules. She said five other pupils were also sent home.

The head teacher would not confirm how many pupils were reprimanded.

Shannon's knee-length skirt complied with the uniform regulation and was permitted in the afternoon, her mother said

Nor has the school explained why there was an apparent change of approach this afternoon, although nothing else about the pupil's attire had changed and there was no suggestion Shannon had rolled up her skirt.

Speaking to the BBC earlier, head teacher Bob Ellis said the school had "very high uniform standards" and added: "We do have an approved supplier. If parents want to go to an alternative for cost reasons they can, but it must meet our uniform code".

In an email to parents on Monday, he said students who failed to adhere to the code "will be sent home immediately to correct their uniform or alternatively placed in isolation".

'Exemplary behaviour'

Ms Moore, a primary school teaching assistant, said Shannon's uniform had complied with the restriction on wearing a knee-length skirt.

"I was furious when the school called me. She has two skirts the same, I couldn't bring her in another one and I was at work. So they told her to sign out and go home.

"It's the same skirt in the next size up as she's had the last five years at that school and she has an exemplary behaviour record.

"It was absolutely ridiculous.

"I emailed the head teacher and then I got another call in the afternoon to say that her skirt was fine, and she could go in tomorrow."

'What a waste'

The mum-of-three said she bough Shannon's skirts online because the recommended school supplier did not stock uniform to fit pupils who were very slim.

"School isn't a fashion show, but clothes do need to fit.

"Shannon's lost a day of her education, for absolutely no reason," she added, "and other pupils who couldn't get home had to sit in a room on their own all day doing nothing. What a waste of time."