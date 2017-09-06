Former Horsham teacher admits child sex attacks

Image copyright Dan Gregory / Geograph Image caption The attacks are alleged to have taken place between 1980 and 1996

A former teacher has admitted indecently assaulting schoolboys at an independent school.

Peter Webb, 74, pleaded guilty to 11 charges related to abuse at Christ's Hospital School, in Horsham, West Sussex, between 1974 and 1984.

The youngest of his victims was 11-years-old.

One more charge has been left on file at Lewes Crown Court. Webb, who now lives in France, will be sentenced on 12 October.

Three other men, who also taught at the school, are facing similar charges.

Gary Dobbie, 66, who lives in France, pleaded not guilty to 11 charges relating to two boys and two girls between 1990 and 1999.

James Andrew Husband, 67, from York pleaded not guilty to nine charges of indecent assault and rape against one girl between 1990 and 1993.

Both men will stand trial on 29 May next year.

Ajaz Karim, 62, from London, who is head of squash at Eton College, pleaded not guilty to nine indecent assaults and one attempted indecent assault on six females between 1985 and 1993. His trial was set for 3 April 2018.

Christ's Hospital School was founded by Edward VI in 1552. It costs around £31,500 a year and pupils still wear a Tudor-style uniform.