Horsham crash leaves one dead and two injured

Image copyright Google Image caption The car with three people onboard was travelling north on the A24

One person died and two others were injured when a car they were in crossed a roundabout and hit a dual carriageway central reservation.

The Lexus was on the A24 at the Robin Hood roundabout near Horsham just after 22:00 BST on Friday, when the crash happened.

An 85-year-old passenger was taken to hospital but died later.

Another passenger, 70, was also seriously injured. The driver, 69, had minor injuries, Sussex Police said.