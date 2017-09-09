Horsham crash leaves one dead and two injured
- 9 September 2017
- From the section Sussex
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One person died and two others were injured when a car they were in crossed a roundabout and hit a dual carriageway central reservation.
The Lexus was on the A24 at the Robin Hood roundabout near Horsham just after 22:00 BST on Friday, when the crash happened.
An 85-year-old passenger was taken to hospital but died later.
Another passenger, 70, was also seriously injured. The driver, 69, had minor injuries, Sussex Police said.