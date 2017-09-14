Sussex

Man faces trial over cycle bottom-slapping sex attacks

  • 14 September 2017
Constantin Barbutu Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption Constantin Barbutu will go on trial at Lewes Crown Court next month

A man charged in connection with a spate of sex attacks on women by a cyclist in Brighton is to face a trial.

Constantin Barbutu, 20, of Cromwell Road, Hove, is accused of 20 sex assaults in the city, including two where women had their bottoms smacked.

Other victims were allegedly grabbed or touched from behind or had sexual gestures made towards them.

Mr Barbutu appeared before Brighton magistrates. He is due to go on trial at Lewes Crown Court on 12 October.

