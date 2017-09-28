Image copyright HASSELL Image caption Hundreds of new homes, including student accommodation, will be created

Planning permission has been granted for the £300m regeneration of an area around a derelict barracks in Brighton.

Hundreds of new homes and over 1,500 jobs will be created on the Preston Barracks site and the University of Brighton's Moulsecoomb campus.

Richard Upton, of developers U+I, said it would attract more than £500m into the city over the next 10 years.

He described it as one of the largest and most ambitious regeneration schemes in Brighton for a number of years.

The proposals for the site in Lewes Road include 369 new homes, incorporating affordable housing, and 1,338 purpose-built student bedrooms in managed halls of residence.

There will also be a new home for the university's Brighton Business School, along with new teaching and learning facilities, plus a Central Research Laboratory for start-up businesses and entrepreneurs

Image copyright Simon Carey / Geograph Image caption The Preston Barracks site has been derelict for more than 25 years

Preston Barracks was originally built in 1793, and was formally owned by the Ministry of Defence.

It has been derelict for more than 25 years, and was bought by the city council in 2002.