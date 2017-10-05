Image caption Daryll Rose (right) met his partners on the gay dating app Grindr, the jury was told

A hairdresser deliberately tried to infect his lovers with HIV after meeting them on the gay dating app Grindr, a court has heard.

Daryll Rowe, 26, is accused of telling his partners he did not have the virus and insisting they had unprotected sex or then tampering with condoms.

Lewes Crown Court heard he sent one partner a message saying: "I have HIV LOL. Oops!"

Mr Rowe from Brighton denies infecting four men with the virus.

He also denies attempting to infect a further six men between October 2015 and December 2016.

The court heard Mr Rowe was diagnosed with HIV while he was still living in Edinburgh in April 2015 after a sexual health clinic told him a former partner had been infected.

Doctors said he was "coping well" with the diagnosis, prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC told the jury.

She said he was warned he could be prosecuted for passing on HIV or even putting someone at risk of contracting HIV from him.

"He told his doctors he was not going to engage in any unprotected sex again, but failed to attend further appointments in Edinburgh and by this time he had moved to Brighton," Ms Carberry added.

'Cynical and deliberate'

The court heard Mr Rowe had gone on Grindr where he messaged a number of men that he would later go on to infect or attempt to affect with HIV.

One of his partners had tested negative for HIV on the morning he met Mr Rowe, but was diagnosed HIV positive two months later, having not had sex with anyone else in the meantime.

Another 25-year-old man had only had one partner before Mr Rowe and considered him to be his boyfriend, the court was told.

Ms Carberry said he carried out "a cynical and deliberate campaign to infect other men with HIV".

"Unfortunately for many of the men he met, his campaign was successful," she added.

The trial continues.