Image caption The six men are charged in relation to a disorder at Lewes Prison

Six men have been charged in relation to a disturbance at Lewes Prison in East Sussex.

A Sussex Police spokesman said there was "serious disorder" at the jail on 29 October 2016.

Five of men have been charged with prison mutiny. A sixth, Benjamin Drury, 32, of HMP Bristol, is charged with criminal damage.

The men have been summoned to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 19 October.

The five on mutiny charges are: