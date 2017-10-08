Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The teenager had been walking on the pavement with friends in Warmdene Avenue in Patcham

A 19-year-old man has been seriously injured after he was "deliberately" hit by a truck, which ran over him twice.

The teenager had been walking on the pavement with friends in Warmdene Avenue, opposite the Ladies Mile pub in Patcham, at 20:45 BST on Saturday.

Sussex Police said "a dirty pick-up truck, with a double cab and an open back" ran over him before turning around and going over him again.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

'Horrific incident'

Officers said the victim, who lives locally, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital. No-one else was injured.

Following the incident, the truck accelerated east on Mackie Avenue.

Det Insp Ian Still said initial indications were that it had been "a deliberate act".

"This was a horrific incident which has left a young man fighting for his life," he said.