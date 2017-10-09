Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The teenager had been walking home with friends in Warmdene Avenue in Patcham

Two more boys are being held on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man "deliberately" run over twice.

The 19-year-old was hit by a pick-up truck while walking home with friends in Patcham, Brighton, at 20:45 BST on Saturday.

The vehicle, described as a "dirty" black Ford Ranger, is reported to have hit him opposite the Ladies Mile pub in Warmdene Avenue.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, are being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 17-year-old boy from Brighton, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and theft from a vehicle, has been released under investigation, Sussex Police said.

The same boy was remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Youth Court on Monday charged with theft of a vehicle from Rottingdean, police said,

Sussex Police said the "dirty pick-up truck, with a double cab and an open back" ran over the victim before turning around and going over him again.

It is then said to have made off from the scene east on Mackie Avenue.

Image caption The victim was run over happened opposite the Ladies Mile pub in Patcham

The man was taken to hospital in Brighton where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A burnt black pick-up truck matching the description of the vehicle involved was found at Stanmer Park on Sunday.

Det Insp Ian Still said: "We're really keen to speak anyone who may have seen a black Ford Ranger, which was dirty in appearance, driving in or around the area over the weekend."