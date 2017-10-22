Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the fight broke out in the high street at about 03:00 BST

A man is in an induced coma after a fight police said involved "possibly a baseball bat and metal bar".

The 22-year-old man was in a car when he got into an argument with people in another two cars in Crawley, Sussex, at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.

Police believe two Suzukis and a silver BMW drove into the high street, before several people got out and started fighting outside Lloyds Barbers.

Officers said they believed everyone involved knew each other.

Det Insp Wendy Burton added: "It is unclear how the victim [became] unconscious but he is in an extremely serious and life-threatening condition and has been placed into an induced coma."

"We believe all those involved are known to each other and this is not a random attack.

"We would urge anyone with information to come forward and help us."