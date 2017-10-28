Image caption More than 3,000 people turned out to take part

More than 3,000 people turned out to take part in the Beachy Head Marathon and 10k - the highest number in its 16-year history.

The Eastbourne-based run took people through the South Downs National Park.

Fundraising by the competitors raises tens of thousands of pounds for charity each year.

Peter Martin, events manager for Eastbourne Borough Council, said it also gives the local economy a huge boost.

Image caption Competitors raise thousands of pounds for charity

"This time of year, just after summer, some of the hotels are starting to quiet down but this is a real opportunity," he said.

"It's a fantastic turnout, the biggest ever, and it's now an international event so we have runners from as far afield as the USA, Jamaica, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand," he added.

About 2,150 people ran the 26.2 miles with around 900 taking part in the 10k.

It is supported by more than 140 volunteers and local organisations.

Image caption Marathon runner Jonathan Pavey said the run was "hard" but "beautiful"

Marathon runner Jonathan Pavey was raising money for St Wilfrid's Hospice.

"I'm local and it's such a beautiful place to run. It's hard... but really stunning," he said.

"There's so many people that you know and meet who cheer you along the way."