Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Jillian Howell was described as a "loving sister, aunty and friend" by her family

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a woman's body in Brighton.

David Browning, 51, of Willow Drive, Seaford, is charged with murdering Jillian Howell, 46, between Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 October.

Sussex Police said Ms Howell of Sandgate Road, Brighton, was found with multiple stab wounds.

Mr Browning is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Brighton magistrates on Monday 30 October.