Farmland blamed for Seaford bad smell

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A smell like "burnt plastic" filled the air

The cause of a noxious smell that hit parts of a coastal town on Friday night is now thought to be agricultural.

Residents in Seaford, East Sussex, were told to stay indoors and keep windows closed after complaining of stinging eyes and feeling sick.

Sussex Police said the stench resembled "burning plastic".

Lewes District Council said the odour "may have emanated from farmland bordering the Seaford area" and the smell had not recurred on Saturday.

The smell was first noticed in The Ridings area of the town at about 18:00 BST on Friday and did not fade away until about 23:00.

In August, about 150 people were treated for breathing problems, stinging eyes and vomiting after a toxic "mist" engulfed part of the East Sussex coast.

Visitors to Birling Gap and other beaches were evacuated when a mystery gas was blown ashore from the English Channel.

It is believed the most likely source of the fumes was a ship illegally flushing its tanks with chemicals.