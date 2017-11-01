Image copyright BBC/Sussex Police/Facebook Image caption (Top row, left to right) Matt Jones, Matthew Grimstone, Jacob Schilt, Maurice Abrahams, Richard Smith. (Bottom row, left to right) Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell, Mark Tussler, Daniele Polito, Dylan Archer, Graham Mallinson

The families of 11 men who died during the Shoreham Air Show have been told they will not receive any legal aid.

A Hawker Hunter jet crashed on the A27 in Sussex on 22 August 2015.

After repeated delays to the inquest and no criminal charges Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, put the latest blow to families to Theresa May during Prime Minister's Questions.

He called on her to look again at the case and "ensure the families have proper access to justice".

Earlier this year the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) listed a series of failings including poor risk assessments, which resulted in the crash.

The jet crashed during an aerobatic manoeuvre and was flying too low, investigators found.

Another 13 people, including the pilot Andy Hill, were injured.

Mr Loughton said: "Over 26 months later no decision has been taken on criminal charges and the coroner's inquest has been delayed again, until November next year.

"The families of the victims have just had their application for exceptional case funding rejected by the legal aid agency and they will likely be the only persons at the inquest not legally represented."

'Pilot errors' led to Shoreham air crash

Mrs May replied: "The Department for Transport has accepted the AAIB recommendation to commission an independent review and are working with them to determine the scope of the review.

"There is considerable work going on to learn lessons from this disaster.

"We are committed, where there is a public disaster, that people are able to have proper representation. This is an issue which I will ask the Lord Chancellor to look at."

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for a comment.