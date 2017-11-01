Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Stephen Frith was well known and "always helpful"

A man found dead in his home was "small in stature but big in heart", his family has said paying tribute.

Stephen Frith, 58, was found in his flat in Tarring Road, West Worthing in West Sussex, on Friday.

Police have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for information.

In a statement, his family also said: "For a man small in stature but big in heart, always helpful to others, this was a totally unnecessary death."

"We hope that someone with information will come forward to help the police in their enquiries."

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious between 19:00 BST on Wednesday 25 October and 17:25 on Friday 27 October to contact them.