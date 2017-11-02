Image copyright Google Image caption Daryll Rowe met his partners on dating app Grindr, jurors at Lewes Crown Court were told

A self-styled "vegan hippie" accused of deliberately infecting other men with HIV has told jurors he drank his own urine to try to cure himself.

Hairdresser Daryll Rowe, 27, denies infecting five Brighton-based men, and attempting to infect a further five.

Giving evidence at Lewes Crown Court he said he refused prescribed medication because he was trying "urine therapy".

Mr Rowe allegedly met men on dating app Grindr and had unprotected sex with them, while aware he was HIV positive.

When asked by his defence barrister Felicity Gerry QC why he chose not to take medication recommended by doctors after his diagnosis in April 2015, Mr Rowe said: "Because the sites I was looking at had a section on curing HIV.

"It said you shouldn't take ART (antiretroviral drugs) while doing urine therapy."

Alternative therapies

The yoga enthusiast said he felt "so much better" by the autumn of 2015 that he believed he had cured himself.

He admitted to having sex with the 10 complainants, and to not using a condom, but said he did not set out to deliberately infect people.

He described himself as a "vegan hippie" who rarely took medication before his diagnosis as he believed it could damage the body.

He preferred watching YouTube videos on alternative therapies and bought things such as olive leaf oil online and in specialist shops in Edinburgh and Brighton, the court heard.

He also told the court he tried to cure genital warts with oregano oil and apple cider vinegar.

The trial continues.