A man has been arrested after women reported being slapped or pinched on the bottom by a cyclist.

The sexual assaults took place in Three Bridges, Furnace Green and Crawley town centre between 19 February and 25 October, Sussex Police said.

A 20-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of 13 sexual assaults.

He has been bailed until 29 November while inquiries continue, a police spokesman said.

Det Insp Jon Robeson said: "We are appealing to anyone else who has been sexually assaulted in this way to come forward."

In a separate case, another man, Constantin Barbutu, 20, from Hove, is charged in connection with a spate of sex attacks on women by a cyclist in Brighton.

He is due to stand trial in June accused of 20 sex assaults, including two where women had their bottoms smacked.