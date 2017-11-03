Image copyright Google Image caption Daryll Rowe met his partners on dating app Grindr, jurors at Lewes Crown Court were told

A hairdresser told a man who contracted HIV after they had sex that "moaning" would not cure him, a court heard.

Daryll Rowe, 27, made the remark in a text after the other man told him of the diagnosis, Lewes Crown Court heard.

He got in touch after the two men met in Brighton and slept together using a condom.

Mr Rowe denies infecting five men with the virus and attempting to infect a further five by having unprotected sex or by tampering with condoms.

Caroline Carberry QC, prosecuting, said the man texted Mr Rowe in January last year, and was "playing detective" to try and get the truth.

'Really persistent'

Mr Rowe said: "The way he was texting, it was like he was trying to get information out of me and I didn't feel comfortable."

Ms Carberry responded: "You did not feel comfortable because you knew he was on to you."

"No," Mr Rowe replied.

Despite the man's positive diagnosis, Mr Rowe continued to ask to meet him for sex, the court heard.

Ms Carberry said: "You were really persistent. We don't need to look at the number of times that you tell him you want to have sex with him. But it went into the double figures."

Mr Rowe told the man over text that if he took antiretroviral drugs it would make him less infectious and they could have unprotected sex, jurors were told.

Mr Rowe said he had refused the same medication.

Ms Carberry asked why he did not tell the man that drinking his own urine would cure him, as Mr Rowe claimed to believe.

The court previously heard Mr Rowe refused antiretroviral medication because he read online that urine therapy would cure him.

After a long pause he said: "I was embarrassed," later adding: "I thought it would put him off me."