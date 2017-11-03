Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Hong Chin, Li Wei Gao (centre) and Ting Li Lu

Two women have been sentenced for their part in a prostitution network which involved the trafficking of vulnerable women into the UK.

Hong Chin, 45, his former partner Li Wei Gao, 44, and lover Ting Li Lu, 47, lured women from China, Hong Kong and Korea, the Old Bailey heard.

Both Gao and Lu received jail terms suspended for two years and were ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Chin was jailed for four years at a separate hearing last month.

In his summing up, Judge Katz described the operation as a "sexual conveyor belt".

Gao, of Portsmouth Road, Esher, Surrey, was sentenced to two years in jail, suspended for two years, and told to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Lu, of Somers Road, Southsea, Hampshire, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.

Along with Chin, of Newton Wood Road, Ashtead, in Surrey, they were found guilty on 5 October.

The Old Bailey had heard Chin made more than £100,000 from the operation.

A total of 19 victims, all from South East Asia, were identified as being exploited at hotels across the South East between 2013 and 2015.

The women advertised sex services on adult websites and the contact number was handled by the defendants who would organise jobs.

Customers paid cash on arrival and some of it was channelled into the accounts of Chin and Gao.